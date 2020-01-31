Zimmy Zee Zimdars, 34, of Dickinson, North Dakota, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life begins at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Ladbury Funeral Service in Dickinson with the Rev. Jim Steckler officiating.
Fireworks filled the sky in Gillette on the night he was born on the Fourth of July, 1985.
Today, we continue to celebrate his life as we mourn his death.
He had an engaging personality that shone through from an early age. He inherited his charm and mischievousness from his father.
He enjoyed his early school years and many neighborhood friendships. He attended high school in Gillette, Casper and Dickinson. Most of his adult life was spent working in the oil fields.
He often said that the most important people in his life were his children, Zane and Lauren. He loved them the best way he knew how. We who knew him and love him will miss him dearly. Rest in peace in your loving Savior’s arms, Zimmy.
Zimmy is survived by his children, Zane Zimdars and Lauren Zimdars; mother and stepfather, Debbie and Lyle Goeres; father and stepmother, Dennis and Diane Zimdars; brother, Bryan (Maria) Altenberg and nephew, Zeke; sister, Katie Zimdars; stepbrother, Matthew (Monica) Goeres and niece and nephew, Genevieve and Lincoln; and lifelong friend and mother of his children, Tiffany Zimdars.
Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, ladburyfuneralservice.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.