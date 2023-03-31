Jane E. Datisman, 70, of Rozet, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Monday, April 3, at New Life Church with Pastor Paul Baughman officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Jane was born July 23, 1952, the daughter of Sydney T. Datisman and Dorothy Datisman.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1970.
Jane had a passion for Wyoming as a young child and said she would live there one day — that day came in the summer of 1972.
Jane retired from Amax Coal Company after 20 years of service as a drilling and blasting supervisor; and later went into the oil industry as a safety director at numerous oil industries. She was an MSHA instructor for numerous companies in Gillette and the surrounding area.
She enjoyed designing and building her own home with her dad and family. She also enjoyed hunting, guiding pack trips in the Big Horns, and enjoying trips to the mountains with her family. She had a love of classic cars.
Jane grew up in the country in Durango, Iowa, and earned many of the skills and traits that lasted her lifetime. She helped many of her friends and family with their adventures.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy P. Datisman; father, Sydney T. Datisman; niece, Cari Lea Siegert of Gillette; and brother, John E. Datisman, of Durango, Iowa.
Jane is survived by two sisters, Marge Henkels of Durango, Iowa, and Cheri Siegert of Gillette; and several nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.