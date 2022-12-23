Brian Earl Block, 61, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Brian was born March 25, 1961, to Richard and Mary Block in Torrington, Wyoming. In 1970, his family relocated to Gillette, where they resided for years.
On June 21, 1980, Brian married his high school sweetheart, Jill Glover. They had two children, Amanda and Anthony.
Brian's career moved them to Laramie in 1990. Most of Brian's career was spent in the electrical wholesale business. For the last five years he worked as a warehouse manager at Electrical Solutions.
Brian loved spending time with family and friends, hunting, fishing and taking drives through the mountains. His love and pride for his children and grandchildren was evident to everyone.
Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; and brother, Lance.
He is survived by his father, Richard; wife, Jill; children, Amanda (Jared) and Anthony (Gina); grandchildren, Cooper, Charleigh, and Ruby; sisters, Cathy Nelson (Bob), and Beth (Block) Kienzle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
