Carol Ann Sundstrom, 70, of Gillette died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home from a sudden cardiac problem.
She was born June 24, 1950, in Huron, South Dakota to Walter George Hibbard and Frances Lucille Jackson.
In 1971, she married Rickey E Larson. They later divorced.
In 1988, she married Michael Scott Sundstrom. She was the mother of six children, Tracey, Tony, Ben, Chad, Mindy, Darren and stepchildren. She had 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and canning. She also made time to knit when she was not with Mike and the kids fishing. She enjoyed her job as a coordinator for assisted living homes and spent a lot of time taking clients to bingo and other activities. In the evenings she loved to play cards with family and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and one daughter, Tammy.
No service will be held at this time. A memorial will be planned later.
Memorials and condolences can be sent in her name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
