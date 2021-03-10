Dave Huston, 84, of Gillette, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at home, with family by his side.
He was born Nov. 27, 1936.
Mr. Huston is survived by his sister, Marie Fisher; sons, David and Dan Huston; daughter, Kim Huston; stepson, Kevin Stalcup; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Huston; father, James Huston; mother, Julia Glover; sister, Shirley Martin; and stepson, Randy Stalcup.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will be in Seattle this summer at a and date to be announced later.
