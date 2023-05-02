Our dearly beloved father, Gary Walter Parks, 79, of Portland, Oregon, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, after a hard three and a half year battle with kidney failure.
Gary was born Jan. 17, 1944, and was adopted by Frank and Barbara Parks in Gillette and grew up on the Parks Ranch outside of Gillette.
He learned at an early age the hard work and labor that ranching involved. This hard work carried Gary through all of the years of his life.
After graduating from Campbell County High School in 1962, Gary enlisted in the United States Navy. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War doing tours in Australia, Japan, and Vietnam on the USS Bennington from 1964–1967. Gary received an honorable discharge from the Navy.
After the Navy, Gary went on to study business at the National College of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota. Gary graduated from college in 1971 and went on to work for the coal mines in Gillette.
In 1974, Gary married Sharon Dyer Malmstrom and went on to have two children. Gary and his family moved to Walker Lake, Nevada, in 1987 where he continued working in the mining industry.
In 2000, Gary, Sharon, and daughter Stephanie moved to Reno, Nevada. Gary then worked for a wireless distributor, Tessco Technologies for 19 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.
In February 2022, his son Shaun Parks took Gary under his wing where Shaun and Stephanie helped their dad with the care of his kidney failure.
Gary was passionate about all things to do with aviation. He had great knowledge about aircrafts and really enjoyed going to the International Reno Air Race Championships. Gary also enjoyed classic cars and reading World War II history.
Gary is survived by his sister, Donna Ransdall of Dayton, Nevada; son, Shaun Parks; and daughter, Stephanie Parks.
Gary’s cremation took place at Sunnyside Little Chapel of the Chimes and services will be taking place in the future.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
