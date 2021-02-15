John Arthur Mravlja, 73, died Wednesday, Feb. 10 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 42 Honor Guard.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. with a vigil at 6 on Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born Feb. 24, 1946, in Cooperstown, New York, to Anton Mravlja and Eleanor (Albrecht) Mravlja.
He attended high school at Andrew S. Draper in Schenevus, New York, and graduated from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, with a degree in accounting.
He spent his youth growing up in Westford, New York, where he was the oldest of five children. He served in the Army from December 1967 to August 1969 and was deployed to Vietnam.
His father learned the trade of masonry while building railroad trestles and taught him the trade. He worked in the construction field most of his life.
Mr. Mravlja married Jule Engle in 1971, and the couple had two daughters, Jody and Jennifer. They later divorced.
In 1976, he moved his family to Gillette and worked construction. He started his own business in 1978 and later worked for several construction companies in Gillette.
He met Connie Allen, his companion of 34 years, in 1987 and they became inseparable.
In later years, he returned to his accounting background and worked for several companies doing bookkeeping. He retired in 2012.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was often camping, fishing, golfing or hunting. He was a very good cook and was constantly trying new recipes and techniques.
He loved visiting with his friends and acquaintances and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan.
Mr. Mravlja is survived by his companion, Connie Allen; sister, Marilyn MacLean; brothers, Peter Mravlja and Andy Mravlja; daughters, Jody Bucknam and Jennifer Bowden; stepchildren, Tony Castro, Rikilynn Oedekoven and Bruce Allen; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Mravlja; and parents, Anton and Eleanor Mravlja.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up at Gillette Memorial Chapel for donations to the family to offset expenses.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
