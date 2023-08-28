Gerald "Jerry" Lee Wood, 70, of Gillette, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, peacefully at Campbell County Health, surrounded by his loved ones, following a 17-year lung battle.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Family Life Church with Elder Ron Lenard, from Grand Junction, Colorado, officiating.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Gerald Lee Wood, known to his friends and family as Jerry, was born in Wellington, Kansas to Billy and Doris (Arnold) Wood. He was raised and educated in Colorado and Wyoming.
He attended high school at Campbell County graduating in 1971. After graduation from high school he attended University of Denver.
Following his time in Denver, he worked for Baker Services in Utah and Colorado. He then moved back to Gillette to join the family business, Wood Wireline Service, Inc. In 1981, he and his business partner started High Plains, Inc.
He married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Boden in 1977 in Elko, Nevada. The couple made their home in Gillette where they continued to run the family business. Jerry and Vicki were blessed with their son Dustin Lee (1980) and daughter Tiffany Jan (1983).
Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. In his younger days he enjoyed winter sports, playing softball, basketball and attending concerts. In recent years he enjoyed spending time in Ten Sleep with his wife and grandkids.
He will be remembered most by his words of wisdom and his generosity to people that came across his path.
Gerald will be missed by his wife, Vicki; children: Dustin (Jade) Wood and Tiffany (Matthew) Nelson; grandchildren: Patience, Kodi, Jace and Juel Wood, and Landon and Grayson Nelson; siblings: Cheryl Stocker, Linda (Ron) Lenard and Lloyd (Glenita) Wood; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Glen and Janette Boden; his beloved dog, Trooper; uncle, Earl; brother-in-law, Stocker; and nephews.
Memorials in Gerald's name are suggested to benefit Polstar Outdoors (a charity for wounded veterans and terminally ill children) or a charity of your choice.
Donations can be sent in care of Gerald Lee Wood to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
