Harvey Emerson “Chip” Rhoads, 78, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Life Care Center in Casper.
He was born in Gillette in 1942 to Harvey and Mildred Rhoads, the youngest of seven children.
He grew up in Recluse, Sheridan and Big Horn and graduated from Big Horn High School in 1960. He graduated with an associate in science degree in 1966 from Sheridan College.
He moved to Powder River with his brother Buck to work on a ranch. It was there that he met his future bride, Christie Umbach, who worked as a waitress at the hotel restaurant. They married in 1968 in Calgary, Canada.
In 1973, he graduated with a bachelor of science from the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture.
The couple moved to Worland, where they raised their family and made their home for the rest of their lives.
Mr. Rhoads was employed by the Bureau of Land Management and volunteered on the Washakie County Search and Rescue. He was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hanging out at the cafés and visiting with friends.
He later moved to a long-term care facility in Sheridan, where he was fortunate to have daily visits with his sister. He then moved to Life Care Center in Casper where he could be with his son.
He enjoyed Western movies and art, Louis L'Amour books, Chris LeDoux and homemade meals and goodies and loved rodeos, especially the annual Chris LeDoux Days rodeo where he always got to see family.
He loved reminiscing about growing up in Big Horn, riding horses, getting into mischief, dating his wife, working on the ranch and many other adventures.
Mr. Rhoads is survived by his children, Clint of Reno, Kimberly of Green Bay and Christopher of Casper; six grandchildren; brother, Buck; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings, Nadine, Opal, Jean, Bud and Billie; and wife, Christie Rhoads.
A private visitation was held, and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date in Worland.
Condolences may be expressed at newcomercasper.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
