Patricia "Pat" Jean Hackett, 72, of Gillette, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12 at Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating.
Pat was born Aug. 15, 1950, in Council Grove, Kansas. In December of 1955, she was adopted by a loving family: Ira and Mattie (Moon) Taylor and son, Junior in Chanute, Kansas.
As a young girl she came to Gillette where she was raised and educated. She met the love of her life, Floyd Hackett, and the couple married in 1966.
Mrs. Hackett was a thoughtful and caring person. She worked as a youth advocate at the YES House and retired in 2013 after dedicating many years of her life to helping others.
She will be fondly remembered how she was always available for her children and grandchildren. Her kindness and warm heart touched many lives.
When Mrs. Hackett was younger, she enjoyed planting and caring for her garden. She also loved camping, hunting and fishing along with spending time on the boat out at the lake with her family. She was an excellent cook, always creating favorite dishes for her family and friends to enjoy. One of her favorite pastimes was curling up with a good book.
Pat is survived by her son, Scott Hackett; daughter, Tammi Mundy; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several biological extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Junior Taylor.
In honor of her life and memory, let us take a moment to reflect on all the joy she brought to our lives. We will forever miss you and keep you in our hearts!
Memorials in Pat's name are suggested to benefit the Y.E.S. House, donations and condolences can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
