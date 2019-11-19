Charles Emil Aars
Charles Emil Aars, 63, of Edgerton died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, after suffering a stroke.
He was born March 1, 1956, to Houston and Vurlyn (Hodges) Aars in Bryan, Texas.
He grew up in San Angelo, Texas, and spent some time in the Navy in the early 1970s.
He met the love of his life, Cindy, in San Angelo, and they moved to Gillette in 1978, where Charles started work at the Carter Mining Co.
They married Feb. 16, 1979, and lived in Gillette and surrounding areas until 2001, when they moved to Edgerton.
He retired from coal mining in 2006, but continued working in the oil and gas industry until he fully retired in 2018.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and most of his cherished memories involved hunting and fishing with his wife, children, brothers and grandchildren, as well as many special friends over the years.
He was well known as an expert heavy equipment operator and could mechanic and carpenter with the best.
He was well known and loved in the Edgerton and Midwest communities, and served on the Edgerton Town Council for the past three years.
Mr. Aars is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Shelly Jauch of Fort Collins, Colorado; sons, Charles Clinton Aars of Spring Branch, Texas, and Christopher Aars of Edgerton; nine grandchildren; brother, Mitch Aars of Douglas; sister, Martha Rufenacht of San Angelo, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Houston.
