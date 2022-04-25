Alvin Lee Wittler, 90, of Gillette died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota, of pneumonia caused by heart failure, with his family at his side.
He was born June 15, 1931, to Louis Gene and Esther (Nickle) Wittler. He was the youngest of four children, Athalie, Nola, Gene and Lee.
Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Mr. Wittler worked for Sun Oil Co. for many years. In 1975, he was transferred to Cordero Coal Mine in Gillette, where he was manager of purchasing and warehousing and worked there over 20 years before retiring.
After retirement, Mr. Wittler served as a Gillette City Councilman for two terms. He also served on multiple city and state committees and civic organizations.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sons, Mark and Keith.
Mr. Wittler is survived by his wife, Myrtle (Kyzar) Wittler; daughter, Kathy; two grandsons; and nieces and nephews. Most of his remaining family live in Louisiana.
He will be missed by his loving family, friends and colleagues.
Cards of sympathy may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
