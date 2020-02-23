Charles Edwin Fresorger
Charles Edwin Fresorger, 87, of Gillette died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Home with Gordon Harper officiating. Burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #42.
He was born July 9, 1932, to Alec and Mary (Dinges) Fresorger in Wheatland. He attended elementary school in Lingle and returned to Wheatland, where he graduated from Wheatland High School in 1950.
He was raised on a farm and grew up farming with his parents, brother and sisters. He was active in 4-H and FFA, winning many awards for showing steers.
Mr. Fresorger entered into active service in 1951 in the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War as a flight engineer. He was honorably discharged in 1954.
After leaving the military, he returned to farming and later went to work for the U.S. Postal Service.
He married Claretta Goertz and they had three children. They later divorced, and he went to work in the appliance business at Gambles Hardware and Landmark in Gillette.
On July 3, 1975, he married Eva Mae Chittim. They spent their years together living the summers in Gillette and winters in Mesa, Arizona. They loved traveling with their fifth-wheel and making many friends along the way.
He was very active with VFW Post 579 and held local, state and national offices.
His favorite pastime was woodworking with his scroll saw, and he produced many beautiful pieces that were shared with his family.
Mr. Fresorger is survived by his children, Vicki Bouska of Nebraska, Terri Keffer of Buffalo and Kevin Fresorger of Gillette; stepsons, Marvin Reub of Kansas City and Leonard Reub of Gillette; brother, Robert of Georgia; and sister, Carol Barton of Sheridan; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alec and Mary; sisters, Mary Alice and Joyce; and his wife, Eva Mae.
The family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Fresorger’s name to VFW Post #579 in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
