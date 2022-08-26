Former Laramie and Gillette resident, Frank Hoadley, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, while vacationing with his wife in Scotland.
A gathering of family and friends is Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to noon at Gillette Memorial Chapel with graveside service to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with Dick Grady officiating.
Frank Ross Hoadley was born Nov. 3, 1944, to Joseph and Frances Hoadley in Saint Louis, Missouri, where Doctor Joe was finishing his residency. The family would relocate to Gillette after Doc Joe finished his service as an Army surgeon.
While growing up, Frank enjoyed hunting antelope, deer and rabbits on the family homestead ranch south of Gillette. Frank was schooled in the Campbell County school system and completed his senior year of high school as a foreign exchange student to Australia.
Frank continued his education at the University of Wyoming, receiving a bachelor's degree in English Literature. Frank would stay on at the university for a few more years while serving as a campus police officer before taking a position as a detective in the Laramie Police Department. Frank was later hired by the city of Laramie to work as the City Manager where he served for several years.
Always looking for new opportunities, Frank took a position with Boettcher and Associates in Denver, Colorado. Frank left investment banking to take up the position of Capital Finance Director for the state of Wisconsin where he would serve under four different governors from 1987 until his retirement in 2013.
Frank was very highly regarded by his peers and considered a standard bearer of state debt management. As Capital Finance Director, Frank introduced a number of innovations including the introduction of extendible municipal commercial paper. He was a champion of strong issuer disclosure and plain language in financial documents. His leadership and guidance in the Government Finance Officers Association was very influential.
In 2008, Frank was given a lifetime achievement award by The Municipal Forum of New York. Congresswoman Gwen Moore of Wisconsin is submitting a statement honoring Frank Hoadley into the United States Congressional Record.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, Frances; and first wife, Myrna Crout.
He is survived by his sister, Jeanette; brothers, David and Clyde; wife, Elizabeth; and daughters, Marci and Jessica.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
