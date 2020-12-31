Marvin Pahl of Wright died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Sept. 12, 1946, in Mobridge, South Dakota.
He married his high school sweetheart, June Meyer, in May 1968, and they remained together for the next 52 years. Together they had two sons, Alan and Troy.
Mr. Pahl was a proud veteran who served his country in Vietnam. In 1979, the family moved to Wyoming and settled in Wright in 1982.
He worked at Black Thunder mine for 27 years before retiring in 2009. He loved the outdoors and spent much of his summers at Glendo Lake fishing for his favorite, walleye, and in the fall he loved to hunt for elk in the Tetons.
Mr. Pahl is survived by his wife; two sons; one grandson; and three brothers.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Marvin’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be made online at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
