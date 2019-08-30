David Moudy 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save David Moudy David Moudy, 43, of Newcastle, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Weston County Health Services. Arrangements are pending with Walker Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Bolts defense shines in 44-0 win to open season Should tornado sirens be activated to warn people of severe storms like Sunday’s? A tale of two halves as CCHS drops first game 41-7 Gillette College Women's basketball opens up practice with seven newcomers Local law enforcement targeting drunken drivers this weekend Smart Moves hopes to impact youth Bell Nob looking into robotic mowers Public Land Board chair resigns Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCourt filing: Sale of Wyoming mines to Contura 'is dead'Hail and wind topple trees, cut powerContura sale runs on as patience runs out12 to 16 years given in manslaughter case3 accused in kidnapping, aggravated assaultBlackjewel: Contura sale not 'dead;' judge OKs carving out Pax mineProgram gives students a full meal and addresses 'lunch shaming'Jennifer KuntzPowder River Basin Resource Council files complaint against ConturaGillette man dies in rollover near Hulett Images Videos CommentedPublic health bringing suicide prevention training to Gillette (2)Judge approves sale of Cloud Peak mines to NTEC (1)Taking its lumps: Wyoming, PRB adjust to a declining coal industry (1)Hope diminishes and fear increases (1)PETA honors K-9 officer for saving young boy (1)Love and respect each other (1)Camel Plaza shops suffer as construction workers pack parking lot (1)Wildlife will be affected by big shell (1)Anchor down those trampolines (1)Make facial recognition monitoring illegal (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Website CBH Co-op Country Store 1206 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-4468 CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Website Pat Avery Real Estate 400 S Kendrick Ave. Suite 301, Gillette, WY 82716 307-686-0856 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Website Events Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Campbell County Fair 1625 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY 82718 307-687-0200 Website Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads N.E.W. Boces Residential Child Care Assistants N.E.W. Boces Special Programs Teacher Assistant Tower West Best Western Bulletin
