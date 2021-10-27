Former Gillette resident, Kirven “Buzzy” Ely, 80, died Sunday, Oct. 24 in Amarillo, Texas.
Buzzy Ely was born Aug. 17, 1941, to Walter and Ruth Ely in Sayre, Oklahoma.
He lived life to the fullest. He was a welder by trade and followed the oil and gas patch throughout various areas in the United States including Texas, Oklahoma, Montana, Michigan, and Wyoming. He was full of life and all that crossed his path saw a big man in stature, but more importantly someone big in heart. He truly loved life and enjoyed his family and friends.
Mr. Ely was a faithful Christian and was a living example of God’s love to many. He was a great husband and father, and we are all grateful for the sacrifices he made for our family and home. He always had a smile or a joke to tell and when his health was intact, he enjoyed shooting trap, hunting, and keeping Kay on her toes. He was also known to play a prank or two if given the opportunity and always loved making people laugh. We will truly miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry Ely.
Buzzy is survived by his loving wife, Kay; sons, Jay Ely of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Joe Ely of Gillette; daughter, Dana Y’Vette Dickey; brother, Jerry Ely of Pampa Texas; seven grandkids; and four great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being made by Ashes-to-Ashes Crematorium of Amarillo, Texas and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
