Michaela Weathers, 21, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of a malignant brain tumor.
A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at 5102 Knickerbocker St.
She was born Dec. 18, 1998, in Rapid City, South Dakota. She moved to Gillette at about age 2 and attended Conestoga Elementary School, Sage Valley Junior High School and Campbell County High School, graduating in 2017.
She attended Gillette College and worked at Dairy Queen, Office Depot and Ulta.
She was diagnosed in August 2016 and fought a long, hard battle for four years.
She loved life and good vibes. She loved sea turtles and the ocean and was able to enjoy both in a March 2019 trip to Oahu, Hawaii, made possible primarily by generous contributions from the Gillette community.
She was beloved by many friends and her family.
She is survived by her parents, Faith and Kirk Dyk of Gillette; brothers, Drew Weathers of Gillette and Mahtoska Weathers of Spanaway, Washington; uncles Mitch McKinnon of Arizona and Keith Dyk of Rapid City, South Dakota; aunt, Renee Dyk of Gillette; and grandparents, Ken and Donna Dyk of Gillette.
Condolences may be expressed by attaching them to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.net.
