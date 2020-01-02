Dale Leonard
Former Gillette resident Dale Leonard Thompson, 76, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Services begin with a vigil at 11 a.m. Saturday with the funeral at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 604 S. Center St., in Casper. A luncheon will follow.
He was born Oct. 5, 1943, to Leonard Thompson and Mary Brester in Minatare, Nebraska. At the age of 8, he and his parents moved to Missoula, Montana.
He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1963. After high school, he joined the Army National Guard of Montana, where he served six years and was honorably discharged with the qualification of Rifle M1 Expert and decoration of Expert Marksman with Rifle Bar.
He married Eve Bourassa on July 9, 1966, in Missoula. Their vow of “until death do us part” held true, as they remained married for 53 years.
In the late 1970s, he moved his family to Gillette in search of a better life. He joined St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and became a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus honorary life member and served as Gran d Knight. He also organized the Fourth of July parade floats for the Knights of Columbus.
He worked various jobs before joining UPS and then remained with the company until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid member of the NRA and a concealed carry instructor.
Aside from his accomplishments, he was a great husband, father and grandfather.
When he wasn’t home, he was likely camping and/or hunting and fishing. If he was in the garage, he was singing “Achy Breaky Heart” and spending time with his grandchildren.
In all, he loved to make those around him laugh and smile with his wonderful sense of humor.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Eve Thompson; daughters, Laura Cramer and Deborah Stone of Gillette; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to bustardcares.com.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
