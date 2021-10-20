Beau James Grammer: Services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at the High Plains Community Church in Gillette. Mr. Grammer, 41, died Thursday, Sept. 23 of complications from COVID-19.
Latest News
- Residents angered by suspension of public comment at commission meetings
- BLM to burn slash piles in Big Horns and Campbell County
- More than 100 semi-truck tires reported stolen Tuesday
- Law enforcement hosting drug drop-off Saturday
- Man dies in Gillette crash Tuesday night
- CCH expanding services to Hulett
- Another 56 deaths tied to coronavirus
- Active coronavirus cases fall by 61
Most Popular
Articles
- Campbell County Health CEO fired
- The scientist who swallowed the bacteria
- Campbell County Health CEO fired
- The curious case of ‘Big Red’ and the perceived disparity between north and south Gillette
- Ana Claudia Brandt
- Gillette man sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for 2020 manslaughter
- Freshman Mason Drube matures through adversity both on and off the field
- Firefighters get multiple bacon-related calls Sunday
- Kevin Trigg
- Gretchen Elliott
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- I wave my flag for America (14)
- Please, Mr. President: Hospital Board pens president about vaccine mandates (5)
- Report filed with Sheriff's Office, accusing library of criminal activity (5)
- Library responds to numerous book challenges during Banned Book Week (5)
- Del Sheldstad needs to resign (4)
- Crazy times just got crazier (4)
- CCSD to offer COVID-19 testing, hopes to hire additional nurses (4)
- Censorship vs. inappropriateness (4)
- Commissioners continue to field comments on library controversy (3)
- School district gets pushback on $300 vaccination incentive program (3)
- County appoints special prosecutor to look into allegations against library (3)
- Third-shot COVID-19 boosters available at Public Health (3)
- 99% of CCH COVID-19 patients unvaccinated; 34 confirmed cases in Campbell County Wednesday (3)
- Commissioner says county should stop funding the library (3)
- Liz Cheney: `I was wrong' in opposing gay marriage in past (2)
- COVID-19 testing volume remains high at CCH despite more testing options (2)
- Commission not allowing public comment on library issues (2)
- Wyoming hospitals report critical staffing shortages (2)
- 37 more COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming; Gordon activates guardsmen to help (2)
- Campbell County Health CEO fired (1)
- Beaten in last 3 races, Arpaio running for mayor of suburb (1)
- Mont. man pleads guilty to 5 of 13 felonies (1)
- Game and Fish tracking deer, pronghorn disease (1)
- Dogs get into fight, one dies (1)
- Another 29 deaths tied to COVID (1)
- Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing vaccine (1)
- No cologne bottle found at scene of fatal crash, witnesses testify (1)
- 'The problem is we are running out of hallways' (1)
- No regrets for teacher fired over mask requirement (1)
- US is powerful but humbled (1)
- Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants (1)
- 5-10 years given in fentanyl case (1)
- Pot petition (1)
- Can we vote for 'none of the above'? (1)
- Man accused of trying to run down parole officer (1)
- Jury trial begins for Gillette man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide (1)
- Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation (1)
- Standoff over mask requirement forces lockdown of school (1)
- Mallo Camp turns 40, welcomes students back after COVID-19 canceled last year's camp (1)
- Library cancels talk on Auschwitz (1)
- Never forget our veterans (1)
- Wyoming COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000 (1)
- Other candidates need to drop out of race (1)
- National Guard member returns to Legacy, finds community in Gillette (1)
- Debunked architects of Arizona vote review to release report (1)
- What's wrong with a little horse racing? (1)
- Ronald Willbanks (1)
- Camel alum Kirby Drube dies from COVID-19 complications (1)
- Chicago police union head urges cops to defy vaccine mandate (1)
- Interest in parasitic medicine for cattle on the rise; health officials urge caution (1)
- CCH considers ‘crisis standards of care’ amid COVID-19 wave (1)
- Campbell County Health CEO fired (1)
- Southern Baptist panel to open legal records for abuse probe (1)
- Wyoming independence (1)
- Gillette man found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in teen's death (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.