Harold LaRue Bailey Jr.

We sadly announce the peaceful passing of Gillette resident Harold L. Bailey Jr., 87, on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
He was born April 2, 1935, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, to Harold L. and Irene (Fritch) Bailey.
After a few unsuccessful attempts at college, Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army, specializing in crane and shovel operations. During this time, Harold met and married Anna Rose Heinzman on Dec. 14, 1957, and the beginning of a 65-year journey together began.
With Ann's help, Harold graduated from the Colorado School of Mines in 1963 with high honors and an engineer of mines degree. Harold's mining career began in in 1963 as an industrial engineer for Kennecott Copper Corps. Ray Mine in Kearny, Arizona.
In 1966, Harold enrolled at the University of Denver where he earned a Master in Business Administration degree. The next stop was a job at Cyprus Pima Mining Company's Pima Mine in Tucson, Arizona, working his way up to assistant mine superintendent.
Harold moved to Gillette in 1975 as Operations Manager, overseeing the construction and start-up of Sun Oil Company's new Cordero Mine. It was at Cordero that Harold's most rewarding time was found working with a great group of people.
A move up "north" in 1978 found a new job as mine manager at Amax Coal Company's Belle Ayr Mine. In 1980, Harold went to work for Cities Service Company as mining manager, overseeing the permitting, engineering and design of the new Dry Fork Mine. This task was completed before the property was sold to Phillips Coal Company in 1983.
Harold returned to Gillette as operations manager and ultimately as vice president/general manager of Amax Coal Company's Western Division, overseeing the operations of Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte Mines and the division office.
He always strove to run safe, clean and productive operations. 1987 was a banner year with Belle Ayr Mine being recognized as the safest surface coal mine in the U.S. — winning the Sentinels of Safety Award. This was the first for an Amax Western Division Mine.
Harold was a tough but fair manager, easily approachable to all (except the UMWA) and wasn't afraid to tell you what he thought. He was a strong believer in big trucks, big shovels and short hauls!
Harold is survived by his wife Ann of Gillette; son, Tim of Wheeling, West Virginia and his partner, Lynn Prisby of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his son, Todd; and parents, Harold and Irene.
No services are planned.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
