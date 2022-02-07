Surrounded by family, Ed Crain, 92, of Buffalo, Wyoming, quietly passed away the morning of Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Johnson County Hospital following a short illness.
A celebration of life begins at 10 a.m. Friday at St Luke’s Episcopal Church, 178 S. Main St. in Buffalo. Interment will follow in the Willow Grove Cemetery, with graveside services performed by the Free and Accepted Masons, Anchor Lodge #7 of Buffalo. Following the services a reception with refreshments, will be held at the Onderdonk Hall, adjoining Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church.
Franklin Edward “Ed” Crain was born Nov. 20, 1929, at the Freeman hospital on High Street in Buffalo, Wyoming, to Frank and Birdie (Peggy) Crain. He was the second oldest of the five children including Pansy, James, Wanda and Barbara.
He grew up on the Crain homestead/ranch 32 miles southeast of Buffalo on Trabing Road in the Nine-Mile community. Ed attended a rural elementary school and graduated from Johnson County High School in 1947.
Ed married Helen C. Balden, of Buffalo, on Dec. 16, 1950, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, in Billings, Montana. They had four children: Loren, Peggy, Dawn and Marla.
Over the years, Ed and Helen made their home at the ranch, Gillette for a short time, and in Buffalo. Until the ranches were sold in 1966, he raised cattle and crops. The family moved into Buffalo, where they operated the Z-Bar Motel for a few years.
Ed worked as a rancher, hunting guide, police officer, oilfield roughneck, in seismography, a core drill truck operator, many facets of construction and operated his “Crain Concrete Construction” business, building masonry fireplaces, walls, and structures in the Buffalo area. He was a founding partner in Stor-A-Way, Inc.
Upon Ed’s retirement, he designed and built their home at 70 N. Tisdale in Buffalo, where they lived for over 25 years, with a view of the Big Horn Mountains.
Ed was active in the Masonic Lodge, York Right, Shriners, Eastern Star, Jaycees, Toastmasters, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church; and volunteering with the Jim Gatchell Museum, Fort Phil Kearney Museum Board, as an election judge, serving on the Johnson County School District #1 Board, and supporting Buffalo and many other organizations in the community.
He enjoyed hunting, telling stories, being outdoors, reading Western books, dancing, being at the cabin at Dull Knife Reservoir, old country music and tending his tomatoes. Spending the cold months in Yuma, Arizona, became warming to his soul. He was a self-taught woodworker and crafted intricate, inlaid artful furniture.
He was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate, Helen C. Crain; parents; siblings; and two great-grandsons.
Surviving him are his children, E. Loren (Cathy) Crain of Gillette, Peggy (Gary) Kughn of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dawn (Jim) Moreland of Plymouth, Washington, and Marla (John) Lewis of Buffalo, Wyoming; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In-lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: The Bread of Life Food Pantry, P.O. Box 909, Buffalo WY 82834-0909, or the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Care of Kalif Shrine, P.O. Box K, Sheridan WY 82801.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
