Delores D. Ammon
Delores D. Ammon, 93, of Bassett, Nebraska, and mother of a Gillette woman died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
She was born Jan. 12, 1927, to Henry and Nellie (Drews) Schroeder in Pender, Nebraska.
She married Harold Ammon on March 7, 1948, and the couple bought a ranch, where they lived for 50 years.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery, putting puzzles together, a good game of cards and spending time with her family.
She was a member of the Sybrant Community Church, a 4-H leader, Bible school organizer and church treasurer and belonged to the Helping Hand Club.
Mrs. Ammon is survived by five children, including daughter, Shirley Bell of Gillette; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one sister.
Funeral services were Tuesday in Bassett. Memorials were suggested to the family in her name. Condolences may be expressed at hochfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
