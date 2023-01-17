Mercella Beeson, 88, of Gillette, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Campbell County Health.
Mass of Chrisitian burial begins at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Steven Titus officiating.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with rosary to begin at 6 p.m.
Zeta Mercella Elizabeth Menzies Beeson was born July 24, 1934, to Edwin and Elna Menzies in Belize. She was the first girl after six boys, two of whom died in infancy. Her mother later gave birth to three more girls. She loved her family very much and she was much loved by them. They kept in close contact with each other.
Mrs. Beeson enjoyed praying her daily rosary. One of the happiest days in her life was the day she first received the Eucharist, and was confirmed that afternoon.
At an early age, she left her beloved family and homeland to come to the United States and joined the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family, a teaching order. She loved teaching, no matter what age. She obtained her BA in education at the College of Mt. St. Joseph in Ohio, her MA in English at Loyola University in Los Angeles, California, and her MRE, at Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Years later, due to ill health she requested and obtained dispensation to leave the Holy Family Order. She returned to her family, then in New York. Because of her love for learning and teaching, she continued to teach in the catholic school system, and also began helping the elderly in San Diego, California.
When she gave up teaching, she became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked full-time in the medical field.
While living in San Diego, she and Thomas Beeson met and later were married. In 1995 they moved to Gillette. Here, she worked at Hospice, Pioneer Manor, Home Health, Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Gillette College Campus (in ESL program), Campbell County Jail (in outreach teaching program), and the last 10 years, before retiring, she worked at Dr. A. Bagnarello’s medical clinic as a medical assistant/secretary.
Mrs. Beeson was always happy when helping others. Above all, she was most happy when attending daily mass. She was active in her church at St. Matthew’s, where she volunteered as a lector, minister of holy communion, hospital ministry, and homebound ministry, bringing the Eucharist to the sick. She also worked with the Thanksgiving and Christmas teams helping those in need.
She loved to sing in the English and bilingual choirs. Her favorite hobbies were reading, sewing, crocheting, doing plastic canvas craft, and camping in the Big Horn Mountains. She loved keeping in touch with her relatives and friends.
After Thomas died, she moved to Florida to be with her family in 2019. She resided there for a little over a year, then returned to Gillette in 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas V. Beeson; brothers, Eddie, Stephen, Karl, and Henry Menzies; sisters, Anna K. Morales and Rita Mae Bolan.
Mercella is survived by her younger sister, Edith M. Koehler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to benefit a scholarship for St. John Paul II Catholic School, for needy students, in the name of “Menzies-Beeson”.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
