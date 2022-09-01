Arthur Forrest Nelson II, 64, of Gillette, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, after a period of declining health.
He was born Aug. 26, 1957, to the late Arthur and Joyce Nelson in Virginia, Minnesota.
Art married his first wife Cheryl in Davenport, Iowa, in 1980; they had a son, Jeremy, and moved to Gillette in 1982, later divorcing in 1985.
Art met and married Wendy Grant in 1992.
He loved music, sports and was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Cubs fan. Before health was an issue he loved fishing and doing landscaping.
Art is survived by his wife, Wendy; son, Jeremy (Erin); grandchildren, Jessa and Jake Nelson of Maryland; bonus son, Robert Pederson of Florida; sisters: Linda Everson of Davenport, Iowa, Pam (Jim) Anderson of Lincoln, Nebraska, Debbie (Mark) Huhta of Cromwell, Minnesota, and Susan (Todd) Smrekar of Britt, Minnesota; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Nelson.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
