Timothy Lee Wahle, 72, of Custer, South Dakota, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, in Custer.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m., Monday, May 9, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.
Committal services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Pringle Cemetery in Pringle, South Dakota.
Tim was born Jan. 12, 1950, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Antone and Catherine (Hall) Wahle. In 1957, the family moved to a ranch in Pringle, South Dakota. Tim attended Custer High School, graduating in 1968.
Tim and Jacki Hendrickson were married in 1975 and to their union two daughters were born. In 1981, the family moved to Wyoming where Tim was employed in the coal mines and they raised American Quarter Horses and Angus cattle.
Tim retired from his day job in 2012 so he could do what he loved most, be a full-time rancher. His retirement led them to Custer, where he has lived and ranched since.
Tim could be found every morning at the local coffee shop, enjoying coffee and breakfast, but more importantly, enjoying the camaraderie of his friends. Tim had no time nor interest in spending his time inside, his idea of living was being in the outdoors and creation, riding horses and caring for his herd of Angus cattle.
As much as he liked those things, they pale in comparison for his love of talking about and showing off pictures and videos of his three biggest blessings, his grandchildren.
Tim is survived by his wife, Jacki; daughters, Erin (James) Holloway of Arp, Texas; Tara Wahle of Watertown, South Dakota; sister, Connie Woodward; and grandchildren, James Lee, KayLyn and Lilliana.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer.
Memorials may be sent to Pringle United Methodist Church in Pringle, South Dakota.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
