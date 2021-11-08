Mary Frances Rust, 97, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center where she had resided since March 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Frances Courtney Rust Knowlton will be celebrated in Gillette at St. Matthew's Catholic Church on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 with Rosary prayed at 6 p.m. at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Cheyenne to be determined at a later date.
She was born Aug. 14, 1924, in Alliance, Nebraska, to Joe and Margaret Courtney, the oldest of four daughters.
She married James H. Rust in 1950. He preceded her death in 1975. She married Richard L. Knowlton in 2006. Richard preceded her death in 2014.
She worked for the Laramie County School District #1 for 25 years while raising her family of four children. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Gillette and a past member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cheyenne; she was a past member of the Bishops Guild.
Both she and her husband, James, were active with the Boy Scout program. After retiring, she volunteered at DePaul Hospital for several years and enjoyed traveling. She was an avid reader, enjoyed her book clubs, and loved her Bible study group.
Mary Frances is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two sisters, JoAnn Wunderlich and Barbara Volpe; three sons, Joseph, Timothy and Thomas; and stepdaughter, Cathy Boone (Bruce).
She is survived by her daughter, Renee’ Davis (Tom); son, Jerry Rust (Marlynn); stepdaughter, Julie Lubebert (Eric); seven grandchildren, Maggie Grooms (Nicholas), Clifford Davis, Mary Jean Geer (Joey), Thomas Rust, Tyler Rust, Courtney Rust (Jacob) and Alyssa Rust; four step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Fran wished for no flowers/plants as she believed they belonged outside. Please donate to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.