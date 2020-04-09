Wayne V. Atkinson, 60, of Gillette went to his heavenly home on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Wayne was born Nov. 11, 1959, in Leola, South Dakota, to Vernon and Lorretta Atkinson. He was the oldest of six boys. The family relocated to Billings, Montana, where he graduated from high school in 1978.
Shortly after graduation, he moved to Gillette and went to work in the oil field for Western Gas Resources.
Wayne spent the remainder of his life in Gillette, marrying the love of his life, Judy, on July 19, 1990. Judy had two sons from a previous marriage, Lonnie and Eric Groves, which Wayne loved as his own.
Wayne loved fishing any chance he could, day or night, rain or shine. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycles, sometimes even in the snow, and loved tinkering in the garage and using his “oil field ingenuity” to try and fix stuff.
He was always a very cheerful and spontaneous person and will be dearly missed by his family.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Judy Atkinson; two sons, Lonnie (Noell) Groves of Greeley, Colorado, and Eric (Meleah) Groves of Gillette; six grandchildren, Aubrie, Ethan, Kali, Allison, Tristan and Laynee; mother, Lorretta Atkinson of Billings; brothers, Todd (Kristie) Atkinson of Billings, Jim (Kaoru) Atkinson of Bremerton, Washington, and Rickey (Andrea) Atkinson of Greeley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Atkinson; and two brothers, Marvin and Edward Atkinson.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.