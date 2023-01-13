Andrew Bertch, of Gillette, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Burial at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Andrew "Andy" John Bertch was born June 15, 1950, in Selfridge, North Dakota, to Jacob and Katharina Bertch. Andy grew up with his seven siblings in Belle Fourche and attended high school in Spearfish, South Dakota.
He left high school to join the Army where he served in Vietnam.
Andy and Paula were married July 3, 1971. They have four children, daughter, Toby (Kevin) Bertch Jackson of Monument, Colorado, daughter, Leigh Jacobs of Gillette, son, Adam (Fran) Bertch of Boise, Idaho, and daughter, Bailey (Brad) Gregorich of Gillette.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim and David; and sisters, Betty and Joanne.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Paula of Gillette; their children; 11 grandchildren; brother, Gene (Patricia) Bertch of Gillette; sisters, Agnes Bertch of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Alice (Russ) Metzger of Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Andrew’s family would like to thank the CCH dialysis staff, Home Health, and Hospice for their kind and comprehensive care.
They would also like to acknowledge Andrew’s friends, Steve Gonzalez, Andy Mravlja, Randy Danielson, Gary Apsher, Todd Archer, and his breakfast buddies as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
