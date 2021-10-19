Lyle Sylte, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Weston County Memorial Hospital.
Lyle Wallace Sylte was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Ulen, Minnestoa, to Oscar and Lena Sylte. Lyle moved with his family at the age of 3 to Cheyenne.
He graduated from high school in Cheyenne as was drafted into the Army at age 17. He served in the Army guarding prisoners of war in the Philippines during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge, he utilized the GI Bill to attend the University of Wyoming. He worked his way through college as a handyman at the Union Pacific Railroad and as a clerk at the Post Office. He graduated in 1950 with an accounting degree from the University of Wyoming and was a die-hard Pokes fan from then on.
His first job after his college graduation was at Plains Pipeline in Newcastle and that is where he met the love of his life, Joyce Strickling. He went to work for Bob Myer in his private accounting practice and then quickly became a partner in the accounting firm he worked at for over 50 years.
Mr. Sylte was very active in his community and was always willing to volunteer and serve. He served on the Little League Board when his children were young, and you could even catch him behind the plate umpiring. He also helped as a coach.
He served on the Weston County School Board, the board of directors at the local bank and was active in Forum Club as well as Lions Club until the past year.
You could always find him in the stands cheering on his kids and grandkids at all their sporting events. He never missed a game and even during tax season, he would work on tax returns in the motel and in the car when traveling to various sporting events. Even in more recent years when it became difficult for Lyle to physically attend their games, he was listening to the radio, cheering them on from his chair at home.
Mr. Sylte also loved spending time at the cabin in the Black Hills that he built with his family. After his retirement, he enjoyed frequently meeting his friends for coffee at the Gas and Go as they solved all the problems of the world.
He was preceding in death by his parents, his brother Adolf and his sister Genevieve.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 68 years; their children David, Mark, Deb, Tom and Dan.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Newcastle with Rev. Robb Carr officiating. Visitation will be at Meridian Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.
He had requested that donations can be made in his name to Christ the King Lutheran Church. Condolences may also be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
