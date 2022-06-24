With heavy and grateful hearts, we mourn the passing of our father, Keith LeRoy Shelstad on Monday, June 20, 2022.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at Family Life Church with Marty Crump officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pisgah Cemetery following the service.
Keith was born the youngest son of nine children in Chinook, Montana, July 15, 1937. Ever responsible, he worked on the farm, did odd jobs all over town, and later joined a seismograph crew working in Montana and the Dakotas.
At 17, he joined the United States Air Force, stationed in Morocco, North Africa, as a Tech Specialist 4. He served with pride for four years, returning to Montana after discharge.
Having restless feet, Keith came to Gillette in 1959, to drive a cattle truck for Bell & Mooney. At the Sands Motor Lodge, he flirted outrageously with a "little gal whose laugh lit up the place" named Ruth, and it was all over. They were married on Aug. 22, 1960, adding children Kim, Karla, Mick, and Delmer to their family.
He had jobs in the oil field, drilling water wells during the booming years in Gillette, coal mines, and finally his own business Dust Control, Inc. Keith holds two U.S. patents for his dust containment inventions.
In 2016, Keith moved to Sundance and built a beautiful cabin. It and the land became his new obsession, along with going to every auction available. But, his finest moments were the ones he spent with the people he loved. He was a heck of a guy that wrote one heck of a book of life's adventures! Oh, the stories we have to share!
Those who wait for him in heaven: wife, Ruth; daughter, Karla; parents, Leonard and Rosina; brothers, Curt and Donny; and sisters, Leona, Phyllis, and Patsy.
Dad is survived by daughter, Kim (Jeff) Hulings; sons, Mick and Delmer (Nichole); sisters, Connie and Betty; brother, John; grandchildren, Ben (Mindy) Hulings, Beth (Kyle) Raab, Jessica (Casey) Jones, and Brandon, Brittney, and Hailey Shelstad; and five great-grandchildren.
Please know how happy we are for him and that overshadows any sorrows.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
