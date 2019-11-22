Trish L. Taylor 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Trish L. Taylor, 45, of Gillette died Thursday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette. Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Soldier finds companion and best friend on the battlefield Super selections: Six Bolts, 1 Camel, and 1 Panther named to Super 25 teams College enrollments are expected to increase this spring Iliff bound over to District Court on attempted first-degree murder charge Pronghorns get hot from outside, blow out Jamestown College's JV Rare elements a rare opportunity Pronghorn women defeat Jimmies JV 94-47 Festival of trees Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of taking $4,463 worth of itemsSweet surprise: Army specialist returns early from Afghanistan to shock siblings at schoolScott NuzumGillette soldier returns home to surprise siblings in schoolMan pleads not guilty to five feloniesAmir SancherThe Osteens spread a message of hope in Campbell CountyDistrict to start searching for new Aquatic Center siteCharles Emil AarsRobert V. Palmer Images Videos CommentedGurley Overpass closed for maintenance (2)Colorado Supreme Court considers gun magazine limit (1)Timothy Ray Grams (1)Even as health dangers emerge, vaping continues to be a problem (1)Owner doesn't give up when her 2 dogs are on the lam (1)Camels push No. 1 Thunder Basin to the brink in Bolts’ 24-20 playoff win (1)School district wants to bolster police presence (1)Plea deal 'is justice for both sides' (1)Ryan Joshua Trippett (1)City Council approves beefed up pothole ordinance (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Hot Head Vapor Black Friday Value Villa - Black Friday Sale Tower West Best Western Bulletin
