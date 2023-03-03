Grant Steven Koester, “grantastic,” father, son, brother, soul mate, uncle and friend to so many, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
A public visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., and a formal memorial service beginning at 1 p.m.
Grant lived life to the fullest and was a free spirit during his time here on earth. Grant's family, children, close friends and the love of his life Tameka was what he lived for.
He believed in living in the moment every moment of life. Grant rarely met a person he didn’t like, he could find the good in everyone.
Grant was born July 15, 1981, in Dickenson North Dakota, to Rod and Lori Koester. As a child, Grant was a hyper and outgoing young man. He grew up in Nebraska, later relocating with his family to Gillette, where he lived until the time of his death.
He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family as a child. Grant attended High School at Westwood and was always known to be the man walking in with a smile on his face and an upbeat attitude. He lit up the room when he came in.
During his years at Westwood, Grant met and became friends with Levi Clasby and Buddy Jeffres, who he built a lifelong friendship with. They all described each other as a pain in each other’s butts but loved each other like brothers.
He was a little brother to Tiffany and a big brother to Jess and Bobby and the love he had for his siblings was something that cannot be described in words. They always knew Grant was just a phone call away for a fun outing, help with anything they needed or just a quick chat.
In 2003, Grant welcomed his first of two children, Callie Koester who he loved and adored so much. In 2005, he welcomed his second child, Trevor Koester who was also the light of his life. Grant loved his children more than life itself and loved to spend every second possible with them.
In November 2017, Grant met his soul mate and the true love of his life, Tameka, his “beautiful” and gained a bonus daughter, Avery “little girl.” Together, Grant and Tameka shared an unparalleled lifestyle, she was his beautiful, and he was her handsome, loving each other unconditionally for exactly the person they were, perfections and flaws. Grant never let an opportunity pass to tell Tameka how much he loved her. In her, he had finally found the love he wanted his whole life.
Grant was a self-taught woodworker and knife maker and spent hours in his "she shed" with a handmade sign that read “HE-MAN WOMUN HATERS CLUB” with no girls allowed etched into the sides just like the Little Rascal he was.
He loved his dog Tucker Man and his little overbite.
Grant had a love for coaching kids football and teaching them the game. He had a love for music and tattoos and you could always count on him to pull out a dollar from his pocket and challenge you to a dice game if you were around him. Grant will be remembered for always being the life of the party, a man who lived life to the fullest, loved without boundaries, and even though he could be a pain sometimes and test a person's patience, he had a heart of gold and love that could fill this whole world.
He will be missed by so many, and our hearts are truly broken. Grant gave us memories that we will carry with us through the rest of our lives. We will remember his smile and his always positive attitude, even when things in life were rough, he brought the sunshine. It’s so hard to describe 41 years of greatness, as Grant would say, in a few short paragraphs but the life he lived will be remembered forever.
Grant is survived by his mother and father, Rod and Lori Koester; sister, Tiffaney (Todd) Robinson; brother, Bobby (Stacy) Koester; sister, Jessica (Billy) Marshall; children, Callie and Trevor Koester; his beautiful and bonus family, Tameka and Avery Van Horn; best friends, Levi Clasby and Buddy Jeffres; nieces, Claire Robinson, Destiny, Mercy, and Libby Nix; nephews, Will and Tyler Marshall; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and special friend, Leonard.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.