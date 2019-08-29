Linda Mary Stout-Johnson, 61, of Gillette, passed away at home Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home with Rev. Gordon Harper officiating with a luncheon to follow at the Moose Lodge.
Linda was born Aug. 31, 1957, in Walden, Colorado, to Roy D. Stout and Thelma I. (Love) Stout.
She moved to Gillette, where she had three daughters. She married Jeff Johnson in June 2004.
She had a great love of the outdoors. She would spend summers camping at Soldier Park in the Big Horns and hunting every fall and loved to spend as much time with family as she could.
Linda is survived by her husband, Jeff Johnson; daughters, Crystal (Ryan) Boyd, Amber (Anthony) Mauch, and Brittney (Steven) Temple; brother, Fred (Tina) Stout; grandchildren, Kincaid and Kaimon (Leah) Donaldson, Deavon and Elyxia Mauch, Caliana and Aldin Reynolds, and Kinzley and Jaxen Temple.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Stout; father, Roy Stout; and brothers, Kenny and Ernie Stout.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.