Norma Ellen Appel of Gillette went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Lin Davenport officiating with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
She was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Sidney, Nebraska, to Harvey and Luella Clingenpeel. She was raised in various towns in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.
She graduated from Campbell County High School in 1950. In 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Butcher. From that union three daughters were born, Susan, Patricia and Jeannette. Jerry died in 1959 in a plane crash.
Norma went to work at the sale barn in Gillette. That is where she met Leonard Appel. They were married in 1963. Norma and Leonard added two more daughters to the family, Mary and Kathy.
Norma spent her life being a homemaker and ranchers’ wife. She was an avid gardener while her children were growing up. In the 1980s she took up quilting, which became a passion of hers for the rest of her life. She and Macsy Haight started the Northeast Wyoming (N.E.W.) Quilters Guild and later helped found the Prairie Points Quilt Guild which she was a member of until her death. In 2018, Norma was the featured quilter at the Northeast Wyoming Quilt Show.
Norma was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, the Daughters of the King and the Wyoming Cowbelles. She served on the Campbell County Recreation Board, RENEW board, and the Republican National Committee.
Norma traveled extensively. She went to Alaska three times, Hawaii twice, Italy, England, she walked the Great Wall of China at age 80, Greece, Australia, Ireland, Panama Canal, Costa Rica, Caribbean Islands, Puerto Rico, Canada, and many of the lower 48 states.
In the early 90s, Norma bought a house in Pine Haven, where she spent her summers. It was her favorite place to be, and she cherished the friends that she made there.
Norma is survived by her five children, Susan Butcher of Gillette, Pat (Sebastian) Gross of Delaware, Jeannette Kelley of Texas, Mary Appel of Gillette, and Kathy (Mark) Nicholson of Gillette; she has six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, Jeff (Sarah) Sherman and their children, Harper, Brody and Walker, Lacey (Tim) Honea and their children, Ciara, Carigan, Wyatt, and Easton, Wesley Brown and his children, Braedon, Tatum and Raygen, Rhonda (Bill) Henderson and their children, Rylee and Reed, Kalen Nicholson and Kaleb Nicholson; her sisters, Jo Butler of Torrington, and Kay (Al) Fowler of Indiana; brother, Ron Clingenpeel of Louisiana; and numerous nieces and nephews. There were several others that Norma called her daughters, Peggy Heimann Adams of Moorcroft, and Megan Kass of Michigan.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jerry Butcher and Leonard Appel; and her sister, Frances.
Memorials may be made to benefit Hospice of Campbell County or the Memorial Garden at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
