Geraldine "Gerry" Agnes Lang passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Rosary begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs and Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m., Oct. 31 at St. Paul Church with Father Clark Lenz officiating. Internment of ashes will be at Pine Bluffs Cemetery and a luncheon at the St. Paul Parish Center will follow internment.
Memorials to Gerry may benefit St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs at P.O.Box 97, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082.
Gerry was born March 10, 1929, to Ellen Ann (Rauner) and Herbert Louis Hruska in Gilead, Nebraska. She was the oldest of eight children, growing up on the family farm outside of Sidney, Nebraska.
Gerry attended St. Patrick’s Academy in Sidney through high school, graduating in 1947, and she was a student at Loretto Heights College for two years.
Gerry married John Bernard Lang in 1949 and moved to Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, in 1950. She was a homemaker and mother of 11 children. Gerry worked in Pine Bluffs schools for 28 years as an aide and custodian, until her retirement.
Gerry was a devout Catholic, and saying the rosary was a daily devotion that gave her strength and comfort. When the family was growing, it was a common sight to see Gerry and the 11 kids scrubbed and polished, behaving (mostly), and taking up an entire pew at Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs. Being a true farmers' daughter, Gerry was either praying for more moisture or less moisture, depending on the condition of the crops in the field.
God blessed Gerry with a long life, a loving family, and many friends. He also blessed her with a great sense of humor, which was a must in raising 11 children as a single parent.
Gerry loved being on “her corner” in Pine Bluffs, across from the football field in one direction and the swimming pool in another direction. She enjoyed her home, flowers, water aerobics, bingo, and playing cards with friends. Rumor has it that more than jellybeans were exchanged at these card games. A great delight after retirement was joining her siblings for reunions at Black Butte, Oregon.
She is survived by 10 children: Christine Stevens of Gillette, Roger of Hot Springs, South Dakota, Kay (Phil) Watt of Sheridan, Michael (Beth) of Tempe, Arizona, Janet (John) Berry of Big Horn, Wyoming, Ken (Sandy) of Gillette, Tim (Nancy) of Pine Bluffs, Randy (Teresa) of Sundance, Wyoming, John of Gillette, and Mary (Dave) Martin of Redwood City, California; siblings, Mary Ellen (Carter) Scales of St. Joseph, Michigan, Keith (Pam) Hruska of St. Louis, Missouri, David (Kathy) Hruska of Sidney, and Donna (John) Thompson of Louisville, Kentucky; 25 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren at last count.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Barbara Hix; grandson, Ryan Watt; sisters, Jean Dennis and Patricia Hruska; brother, Herb Hruska; sister-in-law, Patty Hruska; and son-in-law, Frank Stevens.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Wiederspahn Radomsky in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Memorials may benefit St. Paul Catholic Church in Pine Bluffs.
Online condolences may be made to sheridanfuneral.com. Local arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
