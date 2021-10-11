Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.