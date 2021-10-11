Memorial services for Elfriede Conrad, 88, of Gillette will be at at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Grace Bible Church.
She died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center after a brief struggle from complications of COVID-19.
She was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Germany and survived the atrocities of war. She met an American soldier, and with his help she was smuggled out of occupied Germany into the free side. She later married this soldier, Albert Winans, and spent 17 years with him and had three children.
When she came to the United States, she studied the dictionary and taught herself how to speak, read and write English. Later she took classes and became a U.S. citizen. She was proud to be an American and truly enjoyed the freedoms of America. I
In the 1980s, she found Jesus and truly lived the life of a believer. She will be remembered for her faith and love of Jesus, her smile and her accent.
She is preceded by her family and her youngest son, Paul Winans.
She is survived by daughters, Ellen Winans of Ocala, Florida, and Carolyn Sears of Gillette. Her greatest pride were her three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, she would like donations made to Rest Easy My Friend Canine Rescue and Sanctuary, a rescue for senior and special needs dogs. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
