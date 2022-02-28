Jason Lee Griffis quietly passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home.
A burial with military honors begins at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4 at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
A celebration of life ceremony and meal for family and friends begins at 3:30 p.m. March 4 in Gillette at the LDS Church. Those who wish to pay their respects are free to attend one or both services.
Jason was born Sept. 22, 1976, to Jerry and Carolyn Griffis in Delta, Colorado. Jason was a jack-of-all-trades and embraced many occupations throughout his life.
On July 31, 2004, he married Samantha Frazier in Riverton, Wyoming. Jason and Samantha had four children, Alistair, Thorin, Korrigan and Moira to complete their family.
Shortly after the birth of their first child in 2006, Jason joined the Army Reserves and then transitioned to the Active-Duty Army in 2007, where he was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. Jason was a veteran, serving a tour of duty in Iraq and served honorably until 2010. Jason was a patriot at heart and had a great love for his country.
Jason had a very giving heart and would often help others in need. He had a wild sense of humor and was known for his “dad jokes.” He could walk into a room and light it up with his humor. Music was Jason’s passion and impacted every aspect of his life. He was always creating music and considered it an essential part of life.
Jason also loved the great outdoors and felt a connection to nature. He loved his family and was always the conduit for those who strayed too far away. He truly believed he could do anything he set his mind to and was known as somewhat of a daredevil in his youth, always trying new things and an adventurer at his core and he had all the scars to prove it.
Jason was larger than life at times and turned strangers into friends he met along the way, always checking in on them over the years. The world will certainly be less interesting without him.
Jason was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Lloyd and Agnes Griffis; stepfather, Larry Bernhart; and son, Alistair Griffis.
Jason is survived by his loving wife, Samantha and their children, Thorin, Korrigan and Moira Griffis; father, Jerry Griffis; mother, Carolyn Smith; brothers, Jerry and Daniel Griffis; sister, Julie Schmeiser; stepsisters, Connie Nisius and Becky Bernhart; as well as many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed at kinkadefunerals.com.
