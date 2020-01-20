Claude Clive Baumann Jan 20, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Claude Clive Baumann, 76, of Gillette, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Walker Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Raising awareness to fire department staffing concerns Couple in prostitution, endangered child case plead guilty Four at Gillette College earn annual awards Bolts tie for first in Camel Classic speech and debate Saturday Winter Farmers' Market Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers Air quality 'seems totally fine' on Day 1 at Australian Open Wolves' return to Yellowstone recalled on 25th anniversary Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan murdered woman, then took his own lifeFelicity Ann SjostromRichard W. MassmanCouple in prostitution, endangered child case plead guiltyTeen accused of arson to remain in District CourtDoug Jesse HydeNikkie L. Minchow-ReidRawhide: The little school that couldTwo have applied for open commission seat so farFrank Thallas Jr. Images Videos CommentedChristensen resigns from commission (1)Ruth Ann Haug (1)Making the right call (1)Man dies after fight at Missoula homeless shelter (1)Don't ignore high school hockey (1)Developer restores century-old Jackson cabin (1)Change of smoking age leaves some fuming (1)Agency provides food for hundreds (1)Dale Leonard Thompson (1)Rep. Liz Cheney to stay in House, decline Wyoming Senate run (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Currently Open Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Currently Open Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Tower West Best Western Bulletin
