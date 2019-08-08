Richard “Rick” Alvin Koch, 69, of Gillette, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Billings, Montana, after a long battle with ALS.
Rick was born Sept. 20, 1949, in Flandreau, South Dakota. He was the oldest son of the late Harvey and Martha Koch and was the fifth of eight children.
He and his family farmed the Koch homestead in Sherman, South Dakota, where the family continues to farm today.
He completed grammar school in Sherman, then moved on to high school in the nearby town of Garretson. After graduating from high school in 1967, he went on to a vocational-technical school in Pipestone, Minnesota, where he studied agricultural banking and carpentry.
He married Patricia Anderson in February 1969, and the couple moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he worked for Western Airlines.
He eventually moved his family back to the Koch farm, where he tried to follow in his father’s footsteps. Unfortunately, times were tough in farming and he was forced to look elsewhere to support his growing family.
He and Patricia had four children together, Anthony, Barry, Camron and Nicole. They divorced in 1982.
Later, he married Candy Wrenn and they divorced several years later.
In 1974, the family moved to Gillette where he went to work in the oil field and later worked for Belle Ayr coal mine before moving on to P&H. He spent the later part of his career traveling around the country as a certified welder.
His Ford truck took him from Florida to New Mexico to the state of Washington and back during the 1990s and early 2000s.
As he traveled around the country, he perfected his craft. Many times he was able to complete projects and solve welding problems others thought impossible. His tenacity and perseverance would always find a way. His last welding position before retiring in 2016 was with Esco in Wright.
One of his greatest passions was restoring old tractors. He spent a great deal of time searching for hard-to-find parts, traveling to far-away places to retrieve them and finally repairing and tuning his tractors until they ran like new.
Richard is survived by his children, Anthony Koch, Camron (Vince) Davis and Nicole (Tony) Merchen; sisters and brothers, Karen (Jim) DeWitte and Sondra (Norm) Feldman all of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Marsha (Lyle) Songstad of Fargo, North Dakota, Elline (Terry) Satrang of Rapid City, South Dakota, JoAnn (Jim) Keyser of Valley Springs, South Dakota, and William “Bill” (Bonnie) Koch and Paul (Karen) Koch, both of Sherman, South Dakota; grandchildren, Veronica Koch, Devan Douglas, Steven Koch, Clayton Koch, Brandon Koch, Morgan Merchen and Baiden Luderman; and great-grandchildren, Alina, Mia and Arlo Bronson.
He was preceded in death by his son, Barry Koch; and parents, Harvey and Martha Koch.
A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with a luncheon served afterward.
Condolences may be attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
