Carol Ann (Carbis) Shreve
Carol Ann (Carbis) Shreve, 78, of Gillette died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Her children, Doug Barrett and Kristy Barrett-Bruns, along with the Rev. Steven Nichols, invite those who knew her to celebrate her life at 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 42, 200 Rockpile Blvd.
She was born May 4, 1941, in Cut Bank, Montana, to Ruth Ann (Danielson) Carbis and Claude John Carbis.
Not long after, the family moved to Newcastle, where she was joined by a sister, Nancy, and brothers, Hedley, Les and Jim.
She graduated from Newcastle High School in 1959, and went on to attend Cosmetology School in Sheridan, where she met her first husband, Julio Rotolo. In 1965, they were blessed with their son, Michael John Rotolo. They divorced shortly after.
She finished cosmetology school and met William “Bill” Barrett. Through their marriage in December 1967, she gained two daughters, Connie and Diana Barrett. They moved to Gillette and with joy, their son Doug Barrett was born soon after and daughter, Kristy, came along in 1969.
Working as a cosmetologist for 28 years in Sheridan and then Gillette, she also served as president of the Wyoming Association of Cosmetology for several years. She worked many years at La Hair Boutique.
In 1984, she and Bill divorced and in 1986 she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she remained until 1988.
She then ventured again to Sheridan, where she worked at Maxine’s Salon and then made her next stop in Great Falls, Montana.
At 51, she went back to college. After receiving her certificate, she worked at the University of Great Falls and then discovered an unexpected, but blessed, love in her friend, Dale Shreve. She joined him in Evergreen, Colorado, where they married in 2002.
With their marriage, she gained sons, Brian Shreve, Scott Shreve and James Shreve, daughter Barbara Ann Mitchell and many grandchildren.
They returned to Gillette to be closer to all their families in 2003. He died in 2010.
Always an incredibly hard worker, Mrs. Shreve continued working until she was 75.
In retirement, she enjoyed playing pinochle, learning new card games with her many friends and volunteering at the Campbell County Senior Center.
She found joy in spending time with her family and looked forward to Friday night family dinners and snuggling on the couch with her fur baby, Boz, and reading a book.
Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. She was always encouraging, supportive and stood by them with love and arms ready to give a hug.
Carol is survived by her children; stepchildren; several grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; sister and brothers; and nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; son, Mike; and one great-niece.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in her name to the Campbell County Senior Center would be appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
