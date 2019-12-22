Gillette resident Richard A. (Dick) Murray Sr., 73, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was born Oct. 6, 1946, to Robert Murray and Madge Colton in Baker, Oregon.
He came from a large family with nine brothers and sisters and loved spending time with them.
He served in the Army at the end of the Korean conflict and he would often joke that nobody told them the fighting had stopped.
He enjoyed golfing and projects on his little farm in Moorcroft.
Dick is survived by his wife, Charlene; two children, Sandy and her husband, Todd Wilson and son, Rick and his wife, Stephanie Murray, all of Gillette; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary; and granddaughter, Stephanie.
He will be missed but never forgotten.
A celebration of Mr. Murray’s life will be at a later date this spring.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
