Jack Frederick Houghton
Former Gillette resident Jack Frederick Houghton, 74, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Madison, Mississippi.
He was born Aug. 7, 1945, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Eugene Albert Houghton and Hattie Ophelia Thetford Houghton.
He grew up in Del Rio, Texas, and attended the Texas Military Institute in San Antonio. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated from Trinity University in San Antonio in 1972 with a master’s degree in Hospital Administration.
Throughout his 39-year career, Mr. Houghton served as a hospital administrator in several cities and states, including Gillette.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and dedicated friend who enjoyed travel, loved new adventures and spending time with family. He was passionate about advanced knowledge and education, encouraging others to pursue their goals.
Mr. Houghton is survived by his wife, Mimi Swinny Houghton; daughter, Kimberly H oughton Briscoe of Colorado; son, Jeffrey Forrest Houghton of Virginia; stepsons, Clifton Haywood Hinson and William Henry Hinson, both of Madison, Mississippi; six grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sonja Houghton.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Trinity University, Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.
