Sherry Okray, born on July 18, 1946, in Gillette, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Gillette.
Sherry was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the First Baptist Church on Gillette Avenue.
Born and raised in Gillette she graduated from Campbell County High School in 1964.
She married Mick Okray on Dec. 22, 1963, at the First Baptist Church in Gillette. Together, they had two sons: Darrell (Tammy) and Randy (Angie); five grandchildren: Cody (Brooke), Kyle, Austin, Brandon (Lidia), and Kendra; as well as three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Cameron, and Connor.
In her free time, Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family, painting leaves, knitting baby sweaters, gardening, canning, spending time at the cabin with the horses, and baking.
Sherry was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was a property manager and real estate agent for more than 30 years. She was an active member of the local PEO chapter, Campbell County Board of Realtors, church committee, Parks and Recreation board and volunteer for the National High School Finals Rodeo.
She was also a lover of animals and had many pets throughout her life. Sherry was a kind and generous woman who was always willing to volunteer and serve others. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Thelma Record; brother, Tom Record; and sister, Barb Reeves.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Local Chapter V P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education for Women.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.