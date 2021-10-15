Roland “Spike” J. Osentowski, 81, of Gillette passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Spike was born on April 8, 1940, in Ord, Nebraska, and graduated from high school there.
Spike met the love of his life, Joyce, and they later married in 1976.
He loved reminiscing about the old days; He often told stories of their early years, his days as a Golden Glove boxer, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, race cars, motorcycles and sharing his love of music, especially polka.
Spike was known in the community for his extensive career in the oil field, his love of the outdoors and his passion for all things shooting and reloading. Spike enjoyed providing for those he cared about and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Spike enjoyed the company of his close friends from his work in the oil field and those who shared his passion for shooting and reloading.
Spike spent the past few years caring for Joyce after an accidental fall. He was an amazing at home caregiver. As her health worsened, Joyce entered a rehabilitation center, where she currently resides. Being separated from his wife was a lot on his heart. Anyone who knew Spike also knew he was reserved person, but those closest to him knew of the stressful times he endured. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; his sons, Paul and Mark (Tammy) Osentowski and their four daughters; stepdaughters, Jan Miller, Anne Harrod and Beverly (Mike) Decker; his grandchildren, Randy (Gina), Jackee (Patrick), Rick, Jenny, and Ryan; his great-grandchildren, Ryker, Kinzi, Aidan, Owen, Lillian, Sophie, Kadia, Kalea and Kiana; his brothers, Donald (Maxine), Carl (Jean) and Jerome; sister MJ; and nephews, Allen, Gary, Dave and Jeff; and nieces Donna and Tammy; and his close friends.
Spike is preceded in death by his father,- Edmund; mother, Helen; and his great-granddaughter, Faith Totzke.
A private memorial will be held at a future date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.