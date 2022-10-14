Cheryl Kay Grenvik, 79, who has family in Gillette, was welcomed into the loving embrace of her Savior on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. She died, peacefully, in her sleep as would have been her choice.
A memorial service for Cheryl will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.
Cheryl was born to Edwin and Phyllis Grenvik in Ward County, North Dakota, on March 29, 1943.
Cheri grew up in Kenmare, North Dakota, and graduated from Kenmare High School in 1961, where she created lifelong friendships and bonds. She was the beloved mother of Nichole (Huff) and Delmer Shelstad of Gillette and Kyle Claude Huff of Ahwatukee, Arizona.
She was a cherished grandmother to Alexandra Huff, Brittney Shelstad, Brandon Shelstad, Darius DelRio, Hailey Shelstad, Levi Huff and Joey Storm and a treasured great-grandmother to Kinsey Olson and Walker Shelstad.
She was also the revered sister of Richard Grenvik of Midland, Texas, and Gregory Grenvik of Kenmare and the much-loved stepmother of Derald Hogeland, Timothy Hogeland and Charlene Hogeland, as well as a precious aunt to numerous loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces.
Cheri touched the lives of all who knew her with the purity of her faith, the generosity of her spirit, the integrity of her words, the selflessness of her deeds and the unconditional way she loved and supported her family and friends. She was also a dear friend of animals, a natural plantsman, a gifted chef, a dignified member of her community and a dedicated student of the Bible.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.