Debbie Lynn Rhoades, 61, of Gillette died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Campbell County Health of cardiovascular disease.
Memorial services begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Grace Bible Church with Pastor Daryl Hilbert officiating.
She was born Nov. 18, 1958, in Gettysburg, South Dakota, to Kenneth and Joyce (Tennant) Archer. She grew up on the family farm attending a one-room country school.
She became a certified nurses assistant and worked through high school and college helping people in a nursing home and to pay for her education. She became a registered nurse.
Ms. Rhoades moved to Wyoming to be near family.
She began her career at Campbell County Memorial Hospital and worked there until her health forced her to retire.
She was a precious daughter, sibling, honored mother and proud grandmother. Her spirit and all of our memories will always be with us.
She was a woman of love and dignity. Her faith carried her through the challenges of life and blessed others.
Ms. Rhoades is survived by her daughter, Jessica Brunson; two grandsons; one stepgrandson; sister, Karen Archer; brothers, Kevin Archer and Steve Archer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; and three brothers.
The family requests that no flowers or plants be sent. A memorial has been established for the education of her cherished grandsons.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
