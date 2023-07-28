Paul Woessner, 82, of Gillette, died Friday, July 21, 2023, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Steven Titus officiating. Interment with military honors followed in Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette.
Paul was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to William and Martha (Gatzke) Woessner. He was raised and educated in Ohio and after graduation from high school he attended Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania.
Paul served as an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1971. During his time in the Navy he taught at Naval Station Great Lakes and served aboard the USS Saratoga.
Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Paul worked primarily for AMAX Coal Company in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Paul married Patricia Johnson on Jan. 28, 1967, in West Allis, Wisconsin.
Paul has been a valued and active member of the Gillette community since 1997. He started Hometown Veterans. He was very active in Boys State and started the Gillette Chapter of the American Legion Windriders.
He was an avid mover, enjoying walks and cycling. Paul enjoyed traveling, especially driving across the country.
Paul will be missed by his wife, Pat; children: Bill Woessner of Fairfax, Virginia, Leo Woessner of Centennial, Colorado, and Cathy Fugere of Grandview, Texas; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Megan, Jennifer, and Andrew; great-grandchildren: Claire, Charlotte, and Cassie; siblings: Rick and Caroline; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials in Paul's name are suggested to benefit the American Legion Post #42 Honor Guard. Donations may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
