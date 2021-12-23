Patricia Joan Paulsen, 88, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died peacefully in her home on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Her final hours were spent in the company of family, her loyal dog, Allie and one last chocolate milkshake.
Pat was born in Lewistown, Montana, in 1933 to Joe and Gertrude “Pat” Stephens. In her hometown she was known as Patty Jo, a gregarious child who enjoyed active summers with her brother, Jack, and numerous cousins.
As a teenager Patty Jo was outgoing, athletic and fashionable, wearing the expertly tailored clothes that were designed and made by her mother. At a time when few women played organized sports, Patty Jo was on a competitive baseball team. (Later in her life, when she was a mom, Pat would impress the neighborhood children when she hit a home run at the local field.)
After high school Pat headed to Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. While at Pacific, she met Alfred Paulsen and would marry him in 1952. Pat and Al would be a 55-year love story. After college the Paulsens moved to Lusk, Wyoming, where Dr. Paulsen opened his first optometric practice. After seven years in Lusk, Pat and Al and their three children moved to Gillette, where they lived for 40 years before retiring in Las Vegas.
So many people loved Pat because she was funny, kind, wise and authentic. She could take a joke, crack a joke or just run with a joke. Pat never held back and shared exactly what was on her mind. She said the most inappropriate things that only she could get away with saying because everyone in her life knew how deeply she cared. She was a great listener and could chat with anyone because she was so accepting and non-judgemental. She received daily calls and lunchtime visits from her numerous friends who just needed to check in.
Pat was a loving wife, nurturing mother, playful grandmother, cool aunt, fun-loving sister and generous friend. She was a welcoming host to those needing a home-cooked meal or a place to stay. Countless people found refuge in Pat and Al’s home. Foster children, stranded travelers, struggling friends, and all varieties of “lost souls” stayed at the Paulsen house while trying to find their way.
Her freezer was a treasure chest of baked goods ready for the next gathering. All the kids, big and small, knew how to sneak frozen cookies from Pat’s freezer. The Paulsen family Christmas celebrations were filled with abundant food, thoughtful gifts, dazzling decorations and joyous laughter. Anyone who was alone during the holidays had a place at Pat’s bountiful table.
All who knew Pat admired her sense of style and her natural beauty. She didn’t leave the house without first putting on her lipstick and trendy sunglasses. In her eighties, Pat still had manicured nails, the latest hairstyle and fashionable clothing. She vowed to never look like a “frumpy old lady.”
Pat and Al enjoyed golf and were active members of the golf community. She was part of the team that helped Al build Bell Nob golf course in Gillette. Pat was very proud when she, and her son, Steve, were club champions at the same time.
Pat baked delicious cookies, could solve any crossword puzzle, knew sign language, enjoyed late night British comedies, cooked family meals every day, created gardens wherever she lived and remembered everyone’s birthday. She gave her family, friends and dogs unconditional love.
Pat was humble about her many accomplishments and was surprised when In 1995 she was recognized as Gillette’s volunteer of the year. At that time she was serving on numerous local boards, volunteering with Hospice, providing foster care, and working with Reach for Recovery, a support program for survivors of breast cancer.
Later in life, Pat would face several health challenges. Her humor, grit and courage inspired her family and friends. Life would come full circle for Pat when Hospice provided care for her during her final weeks of life, just as she had cared for so many when she was a Hospice volunteer.
Pat is survived by her three children, Pam Kilness (Dave) of Fort Collins, Colorado, Steve Paulsen (My) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Krista Overstreet of Centennial, Colorado. Other surviving family members include her six grandchildren, Kyle (Sarah), Andi (Kris), Jackson, Madison, Aimy and Jody, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brother, Jack Stephens.
Pat touched many lives and will be greatly missed. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public memorial service. Pat’s family asks that you honor her by planting flowers, doing kind things for strangers and donating to your local Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of: Pam Kilness, 4306 Mill Creek Court, Fort Collins, CO 80526. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may also be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
