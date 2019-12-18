Sharon ‘Sherrie’ Marie Dillman
Sharon “Sherrie” Marie Dillman, 62, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home in Gillette of unknown causes.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Elgin Faber officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
She was born Dec. 13, 1957, in McLaughlin, South Dakota, to Mike and Ida Keller. She attended school there and graduated in 1977.
She married Ted Dillman, the love of her life, Sept. 2, 1978, in South Dakota and moved to Gillette shortly after. The couple had two sons, Travis Dillman and Tyler Dillman.
She worked for Carter Mining and owned Only For Kids in the past. They now own own TNT Nutrition.
She was a wonderful, loving mother, wife and grandmother. She loved her family and spent her life caring for them. Her boys were her greatest pleasures. Her newest love was her grandchildren.
She was a wonderful friend who was always willing to listen and help her family and friends. She loved her home and took pride in making it beautiful.
Mrs. Dillman was an excellent cook and loved to read.
She grew up in a large family with nine siblings, Jim Keller, Nancy, Don Mose Keller, Kenny Fox Keller, Dorthey Daly, Judy Swanson, Tom Bones Keller, Willie Keller and Bobby Keller.
She had numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved and enjoyed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bobby Keller, Donny Keller and Willie Keller.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Mrs. Dillman’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
